LIVE UPDATES: #5 Ohio State vs. Nebraska

It's been nearly 10 months since Ohio State played its last football game but the 2020 season is finally underway.

Ohio State 38 - Nebraska 17 | 3:56 | Third quarter

Nebraska puts together another long drive but Ohio State stuffs the run and a incomplete pass on third goal means they settle for the three points. (9 plays, 72 yards, 4:00)

---

Ohio State 38 - Nebraska 14 | 8:02 | Third quarter

The Ohio State defense gets its first points of the 2020 season as Martinez fumbles the ball and its picked up by Sevyn Banks who takes it 55 yards for the touchdown.

---

Ohio State 31 - Nebraska 14 | 11:24 | Third quarter

The offense for the Buckeyes adds to the lead as Fields finds the end zone on a 17-yard keeper to finish the drive. (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:36)

---

HALFTIME: Ohio State 24 - Nebraska 14

In the first half, Fields is 12-of-13 with 187 yards and one score through the air to Wilson, who has five catches for 104 yards. Teague has 31 yards rushing with two touchdowns.

On the defensive side, Browning leads with five tackles. Ohio State has given up 181 yards so far but holding Nebraska to 2-of-5 on third down.

---

Ohio State 24 - Nebraska 14 | 1:13 | Second quarter

The Buckeyes take advantage of some big penalties by the Cornhuskers and extend their lead to double digits as Teague picks up his second touchdown, this one from 6-yards out. (5 plays, 46 yards, 1:15)

---

Ohio State 17 - Nebraska 14 | 3:12 | Second quarter

A long drive from Ohio State ends after they are unable to convert a 3rd & 1 deep into Nebraska territory but they take back the lead on a 34-yard field goal by Blake Haubeil. (11 plays, 71 yards, 5:07)

---

Ohio State 14 - Nebraska 14 | 8:24 | Second quarter

Another tied ball game as Nebraska takes the ball down field on a long drive capped by a 3-yard touchdown run by Dedrick Mills. (11 plays, 78 yards, 5:17)

---

Ohio State 14 - Nebraska 7 | 4:02 | First quarter

The Buckeyes take the lead for the first time today as Fields connects with Wilson from 42 yards out. (6 plays, 76 yards, 2:18)

---

Ohio State 7 - Nebraska 7 | 8:04 | First quarter

The Buckeyes respond with their first drive as Master Teague caps the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.

A big play on the drive came on 4th and 5 in Nebraska territory as Justin Fields found Garrett Wilson for a 16 yard gain. (11 plays, 75 yards, 5:05)

---

Ohio State 0 - Nebraska 7 | 13:09 | First quarter

Nebraska wasted very little time getting out to an early lead as Luke McCaffrey picks gets a big gain for 47 yards before Adrian Martinez scores from 10 yards out. (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:51)

---

The Buckeyes eight-game, conference only schedule begins Saturday with a home game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.