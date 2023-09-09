'Time and Change': TBDBITL honors 50 years of women in the band

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Marching Band's first performance of the season reflects on the 50 years since women were welcomed into the band.
Saturday's performance, titled "Time and Change: 1973," featured songs like "Shake It Off," "Girls Just Want To Have Fun," and "Roar."
The Best Damn Band In The Land and the Alumni Band joined forces for pregame and halftime festivities on Saturday. All four i-dotters during Quadruple Script Ohio were women.
- South: Isabel Slaven (2019-2023) from Naples, Florida
- North: Jan Duga (1976-79) from Springfield, Virginia
- West: Wendy Bauer Reeves (1989-93) from Dublin, Ohio
- East: Cathryn MacQueen Skedel (1989-90) from Palm Beach, Florida
Remaining schedule:
- Sept. 16 – Western Kentucky (4 p.m.; FOX)
- Sept. 23 – at Notre Dame (7:30 p.m.; NBC & Peacock)
- Sept. 30 – Off
- Oct. 7 – Maryland/Homecoming (noon/3:30 p.m./4 p.m.; TBD)
- *Oct. 14 – at Purdue
- *Oct. 21 – Penn State
- *Oct. 28 – at Wisconsin
- *Nov. 4 – at Rutgers
- Nov. 11 – Michigan State (7:30 p.m.; NBC)
- *Nov. 18 – Minnesota
- Nov. 25 – at Michigan (noon; FOX)
- Dec. 2 – Big Ten Championship Game (8 p.m.; FOX)