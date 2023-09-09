'Time and Change': TBDBITL honors 50 years of women in the band

The Best Damn Band In The Land is back at Ohio Stadium.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Marching Band's first performance of the season reflects on the 50 years since women were welcomed into the band.

Saturday's performance, titled "Time and Change: 1973," featured songs like "Shake It Off," "Girls Just Want To Have Fun," and "Roar."

The Best Damn Band In The Land and the Alumni Band joined forces for pregame and halftime festivities on Saturday. All four i-dotters during Quadruple Script Ohio were women.

South: Isabel Slaven (2019-2023) from Naples, Florida

North: Jan Duga (1976-79) from Springfield, Virginia

West: Wendy Bauer Reeves (1989-93) from Dublin, Ohio

East: Cathryn MacQueen Skedel (1989-90) from Palm Beach, Florida

