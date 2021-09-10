Watch Ohio State Marching Band's 'The Music of Rush' halftime show

The percussion section will have additional members to honor the band's late drummer Neil Peart.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — This week's halftime show from the Ohio State Marching Band pays tribute to one of Canada's best rock bands, Rush.

In addition to the setlist, the band will be bringing out extra percussion to honor Rush's late drummer Neil Peart who passed away in 2020.

The section will be expanded by 20 toms and 20 extra cymbals mounted on four racks.

