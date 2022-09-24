Jaxon Smith-Njigba out vs. Wisconsin; 9 others unavailable

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is among 10 players that will be unavailable for Ohio State against Wisconsin Saturday night.
Smith-Njigba suffered a leg injury during the first quarter against Notre Dame. He missed the Arkansas State game before returning against Toledo.
Cornerback Cam Brown, who has started the first three games of the season, won't be playing against the Badgers after suffering an injury against the Rockets.
Linebacker Teradja Mitchell will miss his second straight game after playing the previous two weeks.
Linebacker Mitchell Melton and running back Evan Pryor are expected to miss the season after suffering injuries during the offseason.
Unavailable
- DE Omari Abor
- WR Kamryn Babb
- CB Cam Brown
- CB Jordan Hancock
- LB Mitchell Melton
- LB Teradja Mitchell
- DT Zach Prater
- RB Evan Pryor
- TE Joe Royer
- WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba