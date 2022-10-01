Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba unavailable vs. Rutgers; 13 other players out

Cornerback Cam Brown will also miss his second straight game.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is among 14 players that will be unavailable for Ohio State against Rutgers Saturday afternoon.

Smith-Njigba suffered a leg injury during the first quarter against Notre Dame. He missed the Arkansas State and Wisconsin games. The junior did see limited action against Toledo.

Cornerback Cam Brown, who was injured during the Toledo game, will miss his second straight game. Linebacker Teradja Mitchell will be missing a third-straight game as well.

Linebacker Mitchell Melton and running back Evan Pryor are expected to miss the season after suffering injuries during the offseason.

