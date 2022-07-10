Miyan Williams, Jaxon Smith-Njigba out vs. Michigan State; 9 others unavailable

Linebacker Teradja Mitchell will be missing a fourth-straight game.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Running back Miyan Williams and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba are among 11 players that will be unavailable for Ohio State against Michigan State Saturday afternoon.

Williams is coming off a career-high 189-yard, five touchdown performance against Rutgers.

Smith-Njigba is yet to play in a complete game this season after suffering an injury early in the season opener against Notre Dame.

He missed the Arkansas State, Wisconsin and Rutgers games and attempted to return against Toledo.

Cornerback Cam Brown, who was injured during the Toledo game, is off the unavailable list after missing two games.

Game-Time Decision

OG Enokk Vimahi

Unavailable