Miyan Williams, Jaxon Smith-Njigba out vs. Michigan State; 9 others unavailable

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Running back Miyan Williams and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba are among 11 players that will be unavailable for Ohio State against Michigan State Saturday afternoon.
Williams is coming off a career-high 189-yard, five touchdown performance against Rutgers.
Smith-Njigba is yet to play in a complete game this season after suffering an injury early in the season opener against Notre Dame.
He missed the Arkansas State, Wisconsin and Rutgers games and attempted to return against Toledo.
Linebacker Teradja Mitchell will be missing a four-straight game as well.
Cornerback Cam Brown, who was injured during the Toledo game, is off the unavailable list after missing two games.
Game-Time Decision
- OG Enokk Vimahi
Unavailable
- DE Omari Abor
- WR Kamryn Babb
- DE Tyler Friday
- CB Jordan Hancock
- CB Lloyd McFarquhar
- LB Mitchell Melton
- LB Teradja Mitchell
- RB Evan Pryor
- TE Joe Royer
- WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
- RB Miyan Williams