Ohio State to change stadium entrance song away from Kanye West after antisemitic remarks

A spokesperson said the song would be changed but a decision on what the new song will be has not been made.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — When the Buckeyes make the walk from St. John Arena to Ohio Stadium at the next home game, there will be a new song that greets the team.

For the last few years, Ohio State has made the walk down the north ramp and across the field to their locker room to "Can’t Tell Me Nothing" by Kanye West, who legally changed his name to Ye.

Within the past week, many notable companies have distanced themselves from West following the artist's antisemitic remarks on social media.

10TV reached out to the athletics department regarding the use of the song. A spokesperson said the song would be changed but a decision on what the new song will be has not been made at this time.

The Buckeyes only have two home games remaining this season: Nov. 12 vs. Indiana and Nov. 26 vs. Michigan.