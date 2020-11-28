Ohio State-Illinois game canceled; more members of team test positive for COVID-19

The team went through another round of PCR testing Friday afternoon after multiple members of the team had previously tested positive, including Ryan Day.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State-Illinois game on Saturday has been canceled after more members of the team tested positive for the coronavirus.

The team went through another round of PCR testing Friday afternoon after multiple members of the team had previously tested positive, including Ryan Day.

Ohio State has not said who else tested positive.

Here is the full statement from Ohio State:

The football game between No. 3 Ohio State University and the University of Illinois, scheduled for this Saturday at 12 noon (EST) in Champaign, Ill., has been cancelled by Ohio State University after further positive tests for the coronavirus were discovered after a round of PCR testing this afternoon.

The Department of Athletics has paused all team-related football activities. The decision to cancel and pause was made jointly by Director of Athletics Gene Smith, University President Kristina M. Johnson, head team physician Dr. Jim Borchers and in consultation with the Big Ten Conference.

“We have continued to experience an increase in positive tests over the course of this week,” Smith said. “The health, safety and well-being of our student-athlete is our main concern, and our decisions on their welfare will continue to be guided by our medical staff.”