'Brutus in Wonderland': Watch TBDBITL's halftime show during Ohio State-Maryland game

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Marching Band took Buckeye fans on a journey through the looking glass during their halftime show Saturday.

Music and scenes from Alice in Wonderland played out on the field during the break of Ohio State's home matchup against Maryland.

Music during this week's halftime show:

Alice's Theme from Alice in Wonderland

Wonderland

Mad World

White Rabbit

"The Mad Hatter" from Wonderland the Musical

"O Fortuna" from Carmina Burana

Symphony No. 10, mvmt 2

