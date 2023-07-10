'Brutus in Wonderland': Watch TBDBITL's halftime show during Ohio State-Maryland game

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Marching Band took Buckeye fans on a journey through the looking glass during their halftime show Saturday.
Music and scenes from Alice in Wonderland played out on the field during the break of Ohio State's home matchup against Maryland.
Watch as Brutus takes a stroll through Buckeye forest with his friend Alice, an adventure that leads to a battle with the Queen of M's.
Music during this week's halftime show:
- Alice's Theme from Alice in Wonderland
- Wonderland
- Mad World
- White Rabbit
- "The Mad Hatter" from Wonderland the Musical
- "O Fortuna" from Carmina Burana
- Symphony No. 10, mvmt 2
