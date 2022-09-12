Ohio State to take on Wisconsin in primetime

The Buckeyes are set to play three of the first four games this season under the lights at Ohio Stadium.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State announced the team's game against Wisconsin on Sept. 24 is officially set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

With Monday's announcement, the Buckeyes are set to play three of the first four games this season under the lights at Ohio Stadium.

In July, Ohio State announced themes for their September home games which included a call for fans to wear black for the matchup against the Badgers.

If the Buckeyes go with their all-black uniforms, it will mark just the fourth time the team has worn them since being introduced in 2015.

The uniforms debuted that season in the Buckeyes' win over Penn State. Ohio State also wore them in wins over Nebraska in 2018 and Michigan State in 2019.

Ohio State is expected to wear its all-Scarlet uniforms against Iowa on Oct. 22. The all-Scarlet uniforms debuted last season in the team's win over Penn State.

2022 Ohio State Football Schedule