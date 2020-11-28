Ohio State football resumes team activities as it prepares for Michigan State

Multiple members of the football program tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State football team is resuming organized team activities on Tuesday as they prepare to play against Michigan State after multiple cases of COVID-19 were confirmed within the program last week.

The Buckeyes are scheduled to take on the Spartans on Saturday in East Lansing, Michigan.

Last Saturday, Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith said the members of the football team who tested positive for COVID-19 are doing well and no one has required significant medical treatment.

Smith, head coach Ryan Day and team physician Dr. James Borchers held a press conference Saturday after the team's game against Illinois was canceled due to the amount of positive COVID-19 tests within the program.

Day is among those who tested positive and said he is resting comfortably at home.

The coach thanked everyone for their support and said this has been an emotional week.

Day said he has a heavy heart because of the sacrifices made by so many in the program.

Day said to experience this during Thanksgiving week has been hard, but he has told the team it is an opportunity to get through adversity.

The decision to cancel the Illinois game and pause team activities was made by Ohio State.

The Big Ten requires teams to put activities on hold if there is a population positivity rate of 7.5% and a team positivity rate of 5%. Dr. Borchers said the Buckeyes only reached the population positivity rate, which covers the 170 people in the football program.

"Could we have played? Sure. Was it the right thing? No," Smith said.

Prior to this week, Ohio State said the football program has had a positivity rate near 0% since Aug. 11.

Smith, Day and Borchers all echoed the focus will be on the health and safety of the players and staff as COVID-19 protocols continue to be followed.

Smith said to play against Michigan State, they need to keep the positivity rate down.

Dr. Borchers explained that there is a 10-day isolation period for those who tested positive, then there is a 7-10 day period where players have to go through protocols to get ready to return to play.

The program is not releasing the names of those who tested positive or the number of people who are positive in order to protect their privacy. Dr. Borchers said there is no one specific group that was identified as a cluster.

Ohio State already has had one game canceled this season due to COVID-19 cases within the Maryland program.

Big Ten rules require teams to play at least six game in this abbreviated season to be eligible to play in the conference championship game. The minimum could drop if the average number of games played by all Big Ten teams falls below six (an average above 5.0 will be rounded up to six).