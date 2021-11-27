ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Ohio State will be without 19 players for the game against That Team Up North this afternoon.
On the offensive side, the Buckeyes will be without running back Master Teague for the fourth time this season.
Cornerback Sevyn Banks, who did not play last week against Michigan State after being listed as a game-time decision, will also miss Saturday's game against the Wolverines.
Wide receiver and kick returner Emeka Egbuka will be available after missing the game against the Spartans.
Unavailable
- WR Kamryn Babb
- CB Sevyn Banks
- RB Marcus Crowley
- SAF Jantzen Dunn
- DE Tyler Friday
- LB Palaie Gaoteote
- DL Darrion Henry-Young
- CB Jakailin Johnson
- BUL Jaylen Johnson
- LB Cade Kacherski
- CB Demario McCall
- DT Jaden McKenzie
- LB Mitchell Melton
- OL Harry Miller
- QB Jack Miller
- DL Noah Potter
- SAF Josh Proctor
- TE Gee Scott
- RB Master Teague