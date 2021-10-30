x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Football

Teague to miss 2nd straight game; 14 other Buckeyes out for Penn State

Running back Marcus Crowley will also miss his second straight game for Ohio State.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will be without 15 players for the team's game against Penn State Saturday night at Ohio Stadium.

Running back Master Teague will be missing his second straight game along with fellow back Marcus Crowley.

Additionally, offensive lineman Harry Miller is back on the list for the seventh game this season.

Unavailable

  • WR Kamryn Babb
  • RB Marcus Crowley
  • SAF Jantzen Dunn
  • DE Tyler Friday (season)
  • DL Darrion Henry-Young
  • CB Jakailin Johnson
  • BUL Jaylen Johnson
  • DT Jaden McKenzie
  • LB Mitchell Melton
  • OL Harry Miller
  • DL Noah Potter
  • SAF Josh Proctor (season)
  • TE Gee Scott
  • RB Master Teague
  • OL Enokk Vimahi

Ohio State Football: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

In Other News

Ballreich’s teaming up with the Buckeyes to launch new OSU-themed potato chips