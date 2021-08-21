C.J. Stroud named starting quarterback for Ohio State's season opener

Head coach Ryan Day announced Saturday that redshirt freshman C.J. Stroud will start against Minnesota in the Buckeyes' season opener.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State has its next starting quarterback.

10TV Sports Anchor Dom TIberi spoke with Day about the decision. The head coach said he had seen growth in Stroud and believes that he has what it takes to be successful this season.

"Over the bodywork between the spring and preseason, he separated himself with his decision making, his leadership skills, his accuracy," the head coach said. "Now, it's time to go play a game."

Earlier this week, Day said Stroud was the frontrunner, moving ahead of fellow redshirt freshman Jack Miller and freshman Kyle McCord.

Stroud made three appearances during the shortened 2020 season, taking snaps against Rutgers, Michigan State and Clemson.

Though Stroud didn't throw any passes, he did have a 48-yard for a touchdown against the Spartans.

In this year's spring game, Stroud went 16 of 22 for 185 yards and two touchdowns.

Stroud, who attended high school at Rancho Cucamonga in California, threw for 3,878 yards and 47 touchdowns during his senior year.