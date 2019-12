The Ohio State Buckeyes are back in the College Football Playoff.

After finishing the season 13-0 and a third-straight Big Ten Championship, Ohio State finished as No. 2 in the final rankings and will face No. 3 Clemson.

In the other playoff semifinal, No. 1 LSU will face No. 4 Oklahoma.

