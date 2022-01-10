Miyan Williams rushes for 5 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State beats Rutgers 49-10

Williams carried the load for the Buckeyes, rushing for a career-high 189 yards.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Miyan Williams carried the load for No. 3 Ohio State, rushing for a career-high 189 yards and five touchdowns as the Buckeyes beat Rutgers 49-10 on Saturday.

Williams got the opportunity for a career-high 21 carries when TreVeyon Henderson became a late scratch because of an unspecified injury. Williams, a third-year back, exploded for a 70-yard TD romp in the third quarter and also had four short scoring plunges.

A 2-yard TD in the fourth quarter, his fifth of the game, tied an Ohio State record. He's the first back to rush for five touchdowns in a game since Keith Byars in 1984. Pete Johnson also did it in 1974.

Williams stepped up with the best game of his Ohio State career on a day when quarterback C.J. Stroud wasn't as sharp as usual. The Heisman Trophy favorite completed 13 of 22 passes for a career-low 154 yards with two touchdown and an interception.

Rutgers jumped out a 7-0 lead after Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka fumbled a punt return, setting up a 14-yard TD pass from Evan Simon to Sean Ryan. It was the first time the Buckeyes (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) had trailed in a game since going down 3-0 early in the opener against Notre Dame.

Ohio State tied it on the next possession when Williams' 32-yard rumble set up his 2-yard TD two plays later.

Stroud capitalized on a Rutgers turnover with his best pass of the afternoon, a dime that hit Julian Fleming in stride running down the middle for a 36-yard touchdown. Williams' third TD gave Ohio State a 28-7 halftime lead.

Stroud threw an interception, his second of the season, early in the second half, but the Scarlet Knights (3-2, 0-2) could manage only a 35-yard Jude McAtamney field goal.

THE TAKEAWAY

Rutgers: Scarlet Knights had decent defense at times, but not much else working. Williams rushed for more yards (189) for Ohio State than the Scarlet Knights' offense gained all afternoon (172).

Ohio State: Williams pounded away running and blocking for nearly every snap until he went to the bench with about 11 1/2 minutes in the game. He showed he could be the bell cow of the explosive Buckeyes offense, whether he gets the chance again or not. He usually splits carries with Henderson.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Buckeyes did what they were supposed to do against a weaker conference team. They likely will stay where they are.

UP NEXT

Rutgers: Hosts Nebraska next Saturday.