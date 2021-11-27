LIVE UPDATES: #2 Ohio State vs. #5 That Team Up North

The greatest rivalry in all of sport is back and there's plenty on the line.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Buckeyes with the game's first turnover

Ohio State opens the game with a three-and-out after a bad snap and two incompletions from C.J. Stroud forcing a punt from inside their own 5. After picking up 24 yards, Bryson Shaw comes up with the pick of Cade McNamara around the goal line and returns it to the 22.

Ohio State 0 - TTUN 7 | 10:12 | 1st quarter

The Wolverines strike first with a 10-play opening drive for a touchdown. They converted three third downs before A.J. Henning gets the ball and takes it in from 14-yards out. (10 plays, 75 yards, 4:48)

19 Buckeyes out against Wolverines

Ohio State will be without 19 players for the team's game against That Team Up North Saturday.

This week the list includes running back Master Teague and cornerback Sevyn Banks.

The Ga❌e has returned

After last year's game was canceled, it has returned.

This rivalry game doesn't need anything extra but there's a lot on the line between the No. 2 Buckeyes and No. 5 Wolverines.

Along with a potential playoff spot, the winner will take the Big Ten East and go to Indianapolis for the conference championship game next week.

Check out the 10 Things To Know for this week for some more facts before kickoff.