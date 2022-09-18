x
Football

Ohio State remains at No. 3 in latest AP college football poll

The Buckeyes host Wisconsin at home in the Big Ten opener on Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State stays at No. 3 for a third straight week in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday.

The Buckeyes remain undefeated after their victory over Toledo Saturday night. Quarterback C.J. Stroud threw five touchdown passes and the Buckeyes rolled up 762 yards on the way to a 77-21 win.

Also ranked within the Big Ten are Michigan (4) and Penn State (14).

AP Top 25 (Sept. 18, 2022)

                     Record    Pts    Prv

1. Georgia (59)    3-0    1569    1

2. Alabama (3)    3-0    1492    2

3. Ohio St. (1)    3-0    1473    3

4. Michigan    3-0    1364    4

5. Clemson    3-0    1268    5

6. Oklahoma    3-0    1257    6

7. Southern Cal    3-0    1197    7

8. Kentucky    3-0    1096    9

9. Oklahoma St.    3-0    1071    8

10. Arkansas    3-0    920    10

11. Tennessee    3-0    866    15

12. NC State    3-0    781    16

13. Utah    2-1    684    14

14. Penn St.    3-0    666    22

15. Oregon    2-1    593    25

16. Mississippi    3-0    585    20

17. Baylor    2-1    494    17

18. Washington    3-0    485    -

19. BYU    2-1    381    12

20. Florida    2-1    360    18

21. Wake Forest    3-0    345    19

22. Texas    2-1    339    21

23. Texas A&M    2-1    309    24

24. Pittsburgh    2-1    181    23

25. Miami    2-1    123    13

Others receiving votes: Michigan St. 91, Florida St. 85, Appalachian St. 77, North Carolina 72, Washington St. 62, Cincinnati 52, Oregon St. 49, Minnesota 48, Kansas 23, Syracuse 7, LSU 6, Wisconsin 4.

