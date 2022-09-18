Ohio State remains at No. 3 in latest AP college football poll

The Buckeyes host Wisconsin at home in the Big Ten opener on Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State stays at No. 3 for a third straight week in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday.

The Buckeyes remain undefeated after their victory over Toledo Saturday night. Quarterback C.J. Stroud threw five touchdown passes and the Buckeyes rolled up 762 yards on the way to a 77-21 win.

Also ranked within the Big Ten are Michigan (4) and Penn State (14).

The Buckeyes host Wisconsin at home in the Big Ten opener on Saturday.

AP Top 25 (Sept. 18, 2022)

Record Pts Prv

1. Georgia (59) 3-0 1569 1

2. Alabama (3) 3-0 1492 2

3. Ohio St. (1) 3-0 1473 3

4. Michigan 3-0 1364 4

5. Clemson 3-0 1268 5

6. Oklahoma 3-0 1257 6

7. Southern Cal 3-0 1197 7

8. Kentucky 3-0 1096 9

9. Oklahoma St. 3-0 1071 8

10. Arkansas 3-0 920 10

11. Tennessee 3-0 866 15

12. NC State 3-0 781 16

13. Utah 2-1 684 14

14. Penn St. 3-0 666 22

15. Oregon 2-1 593 25

16. Mississippi 3-0 585 20

17. Baylor 2-1 494 17

18. Washington 3-0 485 -

19. BYU 2-1 381 12

20. Florida 2-1 360 18

21. Wake Forest 3-0 345 19

22. Texas 2-1 339 21

23. Texas A&M 2-1 309 24

24. Pittsburgh 2-1 181 23

25. Miami 2-1 123 13