Ohio State remains at No. 3 in latest AP college football poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State stays at No. 3 for a third straight week in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday.
The Buckeyes remain undefeated after their victory over Toledo Saturday night. Quarterback C.J. Stroud threw five touchdown passes and the Buckeyes rolled up 762 yards on the way to a 77-21 win.
Also ranked within the Big Ten are Michigan (4) and Penn State (14).
The Buckeyes host Wisconsin at home in the Big Ten opener on Saturday.
AP Top 25 (Sept. 18, 2022)
Record Pts Prv
1. Georgia (59) 3-0 1569 1
2. Alabama (3) 3-0 1492 2
3. Ohio St. (1) 3-0 1473 3
4. Michigan 3-0 1364 4
5. Clemson 3-0 1268 5
6. Oklahoma 3-0 1257 6
7. Southern Cal 3-0 1197 7
8. Kentucky 3-0 1096 9
9. Oklahoma St. 3-0 1071 8
10. Arkansas 3-0 920 10
11. Tennessee 3-0 866 15
12. NC State 3-0 781 16
13. Utah 2-1 684 14
14. Penn St. 3-0 666 22
15. Oregon 2-1 593 25
16. Mississippi 3-0 585 20
17. Baylor 2-1 494 17
18. Washington 3-0 485 -
19. BYU 2-1 381 12
20. Florida 2-1 360 18
21. Wake Forest 3-0 345 19
22. Texas 2-1 339 21
23. Texas A&M 2-1 309 24
24. Pittsburgh 2-1 181 23
25. Miami 2-1 123 13
Others receiving votes: Michigan St. 91, Florida St. 85, Appalachian St. 77, North Carolina 72, Washington St. 62, Cincinnati 52, Oregon St. 49, Minnesota 48, Kansas 23, Syracuse 7, LSU 6, Wisconsin 4.