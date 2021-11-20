LIVE UPDATES: #4 Ohio State vs. #7 Michigan State

The Buckeyes are hosting the Spartans in the team's final home game of the season.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State 35 - Michigan State 0 | 10:02 | 2nd quarter

Oh my, Olave. The senior is showing out on senior day as he makes an amazing catch down at the 1-yard line which sets up the touchdown run by Miyan Williams. (6 plays, 70 yards, 2:46)

---

Ohio State 28 - Michigan State 0 | 14:05 | 2nd quarter

A costly turnover by the Spartans gives the Buckeyes a short field and Stroud throws his fourth touchdown pass of the day, this one to Julian Fleming. (6 plays, 44 yards, 1:48)

---

Ohio State 21 - Michigan State 0 | 2:31 | | 1st quarter

Olave sets a new school record in career touchdown receptions as he reels in a 43-yard catch from Stroud. (4 plays, 71 yards, 1:24)

---

Ohio State 14 - Michigan State 0 | 8:03 | 1st quarter

From a 12-play drive to just four on the follow up as Stroud throws his second touchdown pass of the day to Garrett Wilson for 77 yards. (4 plays, 88 yards, 1:16)

---

Ohio State 7 - Michigan State 0 | 10:42 | 1st quarter

If you're the Buckeyes, you got the start you wanted. C.J. Stroud leads Ohio State on a 12-play drive that ends with a Chris Olave touchdown throw. With the reception, Olave has tied the career school record. (12 plays, 86 yards, 4:12)

---

15 Buckeyes out against Spartans

Ohio State will be without 15 players for the team's game against Michigan State Saturday afternoon at Ohio Stadium.

This week the list includes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who is the team's leading kick returner.

---

The final home game

This is it. The final home game for Ohio State and it's a big one.

It's the No. 4 Buckeyes against the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans for control of the Big Ten going into the final week of the season.

Check out the 10 Things To Know for this week for some more facts before kickoff.