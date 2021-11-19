'The Chase': Ohio State football releases Michigan State trailer

It will be a top 10 matchup Saturday at Ohio Stadium.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The season is coming down to the wire and the chase continues for Ohio State.

The No. 4 ranked Buckeyes face another huge challenge as No. 7 Michigan State comes to town.

This week's trailer is a reminder of what this team is going after as head coach Ryan Day says, "We're chasing greatness right now."

"Everything matters right now. Every second of your day matters because we're chasing something great."

Day continues by adding, "They'll be talking about some of the greatest teams ever in Ohio State history. Why not this team?"