This weekend, fans will find out where this year's Buckeyes will be heading at the next level.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's the time of the year: The NFL Draft is underway and Ohio State fans will find out where the next class of Buckeyes will be heading at the next level.

Here's a look at this year's draft class and where they were selected.

2022 Ohio State Buckeyes Draft Class

Garrett Wilson | Wide receiver | Round 1 | Pick 10 | New York Jets

Wilson, a three-year performer for the Buckeyes who caught 143 passes for 2,213 yards and 23 touchdowns, was selected with the 10th overall pick of the draft by the New York Jets.

Chris Olave | Wide receiver | Round 1 | Pick 11 | New Orleans Saints

Olave, a team captain in 2021 and who set the school record with 35 touchdown receptions in addition to ranking third in Ohio State history in receptions with 176 and fifth in receiving yards with 2,711, was selected with the very next pick after Wilson went to the Jets, going No. 11 overall in the first round to the New Orleans Saints.

Nicholas Petit-Frere | Offensive tackle | Round 3 | Pick 69 | Tennessee Titans