COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's the time of the year: The NFL Draft is underway and Ohio State fans will find out where the next class of Buckeyes will be heading at the next level.
Here's a look at this year's draft class and where they were selected.
2022 Ohio State Buckeyes Draft Class
Garrett Wilson | Wide receiver | Round 1 | Pick 10 | New York Jets
Wilson, a three-year performer for the Buckeyes who caught 143 passes for 2,213 yards and 23 touchdowns, was selected with the 10th overall pick of the draft by the New York Jets.
Chris Olave | Wide receiver | Round 1 | Pick 11 | New Orleans Saints
Olave, a team captain in 2021 and who set the school record with 35 touchdown receptions in addition to ranking third in Ohio State history in receptions with 176 and fifth in receiving yards with 2,711, was selected with the very next pick after Wilson went to the Jets, going No. 11 overall in the first round to the New Orleans Saints.
Nicholas Petit-Frere | Offensive tackle | Round 3 | Pick 69 | Tennessee Titans
• Nicholas won the starting right tackle job entering the 2020 season, was a two-year starter for the Buckeyes and was one of the best offensive tackles in the nation by the end of his fourth-year, true senior campaign
• Played in 35 games between 2018-21 and started 20 times
• Earned first-team All-American honors in 2021 by the Football Writers Association of America and also CBS Sports
• Named first-team all-Big Ten in 2021 by both the coaches and media
• Played on three consecutive Big Ten Conference championship teams (2018-19-20) and on two Ohio State teams that qualified for the College Football Playoffs (2019 and 2020)
• A member of the 2021 Outland Trophy Watch List
• Helped Ohio State rank No. 1 in the nation in 2021 in total offense and scoring offense
• Also helped the Buckeyes to No. 5 and No. 8 national rankings in rushing yards per game in 2019 and 2020, respectively