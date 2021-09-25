McCord leads Ohio State to 59-7 win over Akron

The true freshman threw for 319 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State 59 - Akron 7 | Final

Kyle McCord throws for 319 yards and two scores in his first start to lead Ohio State over Akron. You can watch the post-game press conference in the player below.

Ohio State 59 - Akron 7 | 2:47 | 4th quarter

After the Zips miss a 42-yard field goal, the Buckeyes get down the field with a 10 play drive, ending with a 12-yard touchdown run by Evan Pryor. (10 plays, 75 yards, 4:12)

Ohio State 52 - Akron 7 | 4:14 | 3rd quarter

Jack Miller enters the game for Ohio State at quarterback and he leads the team down the field as Teague gets his second score, this one from 15 yards out. (8 plays, 85 yards, 2:47)

Ohio State 45 - Akron 7 | 10:56 | 3rd quarter

Two plays = Seven points. McCord hits Emeka Egbuka who bobs and weaves through the defense down to the two before Master Teague takes it in on the next play. (2 plays, 87 yards, 0:36)

Ohio State 38 - Akron 7 | Halftime

After starting 0-2, McCord finished the first half 11-13 for 229 yards and two touchdowns.

Smith-Njigba has been his favorite target, connecting five times for 93 yards with one of those scores.

Henderson leads the way on the ground with 93 yards on eight carries and two scores.

Ohio State 38 - Akron 7 | 0:02 | 2nd quarter

Buckeyes get the ball back around midfield with 14 seconds. A 39-yard pass from McCord to Wilson sets up the field goal before the half. (2 plays, 39 yards, 0:12)

Ohio State 35 - Akron 7 | 4:43 | 2nd quarter

Another big defensive play for Ohio State as Ronnie Hickman picks off Irons and returns it 46 yards for the pick six.

He had his first career INT last week.



And now, he has his first career Pick-6.@asvprocket_ // @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/RDu4NTFZme — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) September 26, 2021

Ohio State 28 - Akron 7 | 7:16 | 2nd quarter

Defense setting up the offense as Cody Simon comes up with the interception and Henderson gets another rushing touchdown three plays later. (3 plays, 40 yards, 1:01)

Ohio State 21 - Akron 7 | 10:23 | 2nd quarter

McCord gets his second touchdown pass as he hits Smith-Njigba away from the defender and fights his way in for the score. (10 plays, 70 yards, 4:22)

Ohio State 14 - Akron 7 | 0:11 | 1st quarter

Another quick drive as McCord passes it out to Garrett Wilson on the screen and he takes it 57 yards down the field before Henderson punches it in two plays later. (3 plays, 73 yards, 0:57)

Ohio State 7 - Akron 7 | 5:27 | 1st quarter

Buckeyes don't take long to respond as McCord gets 22 yards on a reception to Jaxon Smith-Njigba before TreVeyon Henderson has three rushes of 48 yards setting up the touchdown pass to Chris Olave. (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:00)

Ohio State 0 - Akron 7 | 7:27 | 1st quarter

After McCord goes 0-2 and losing six yards on a backward pass, the Zips take advantage of the short field as D.J. Irons collects a high snap and tosses it to a wide open Konata Mumpfield from four yards out. (9 plays, 55 yards, 4:40)

McCord to start for Buckeyes

True freshman Kyle McCord will be getting the start for Ohio State in place of C.J. Stroud. He will be the fourth true freshman to start for the Buckeyes in school history.

16 Buckeyes inactive for Zips

Ohio State will be without 16 players according to this week's inactive list.

Offensive lineman Thayer Munford, who was carted off the field last week, is out along with starters cornerback Cameron Brown and defensive end Tyreke Smith.

Under the lights

It's almost time for the third-straight home game for Ohio State as the No. 10 team in the country hosts Akron.

Saturday serves as the Buckeyes second night game of the season after opening the year at Minnesota on a Thursday.