Tracking the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is underway and several Buckeyes will likely hear their names called over the next three days.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's that time of the year again: The NFL Draft is underway and Ohio State fans will find out where the next class of Buckeyes will end up on the next level.

There are 19 Buckeyes who are either draft eligible or seniors. This story will be updated as players get drafted.

C.J Stroud | Quarterback | Round 1 | Pick 2 | Houston Texans

Stroud spent three years with the Buckeyes and was one of the nation's top quarterbacks in 2021 and 2022, boasting a 21-4 record. He is the only Buckeye to ever be a Heisman trophy finalist twice. The California native set 16 Ohio State passing and total offense records.

Paris Johnson Jr. | Offensive tackle | Round 1 | Pick 6 | Arizona Cardinals

Johnson played 31 games with Ohio State during his three seasons as a Buckeye. He earned All-American honors as a left tackle by the Walter Camp Foundation, Football Writers Association of America and American Football Coaches Association.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba | Wide receiver | Round 1 | Pick 20 | Seattle Seahawks

Smith-Njigba flashed during the 2021 season and was expected to shine as arguably the best wide receiver coming into 2022, but a hamstring injury during the season opener against Notre Dame derailed those plans. During the 2021 season, he had 95 receptions and 1,606 receiving yards that also featured Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson.

