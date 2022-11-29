Eichenberg, Harrison and Tuimoloau named first-team All-Big Ten

A total of 13 Buckeyes on defense and special teams were honored by the conference on Tuesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three Ohio State defensive standouts were named first-team all-Big Ten Conference on Tuesday by vote from the league’s head coaches and a media panel.

Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg was honored by the coaches and media while defensive ends Zach Harrison and JT Tuimoloau were selected by the media and coaches respectively.

The trio are three of the 13 Buckeyes honored on defense and special teams by the conference.

Eichenberg, a finalist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy, has led Ohio State in tackles all season and currently ranks third in the Big Ten with 112. His 72 solo tackles are first and his 12.0 tackles-for-loss rank sixth.

Harrison leads all Ohio State defensive lineman with 30 tackles. He has 6.5 tackles-for-loss and three sacks, in addition to four pass break-ups and three forced fumbles.

This season, Tuimoloau has recorded 28 tackles and 10.5 tackles-for-loss to rank second on the team. He also has 3.5 sacks and two interceptions.

Below is a full list of Ohio State defensive and special teams players honored. The offensive awards and honorees will be announced Wednesday.

Coaches

Defense first team: Tommy Eichenberg, JT Tuimoloau

Defense second team: Zach Harrison

Defense third team: Ronnie Hickman

Defense honorable mention: Denzel Burke, Jack Sawyer, Lathan Ransom, Mike Hall, Steele Chambers, Tanner McCalister

Special teams honorable mention: Jesse Mirco, Noah Ruggles

Media

Defense first team: Tommy Eichenberg, Zach Harrison

Defense second team: JT Tuimoloau

Defense third team: Mike Hall, Ronnie Hickman

Defense honorable mention: Denzel Burke, Lathan Ransom, Steele Chambers, Tanner McCalister, Tyleik Williams

Special teams third team: Noah Ruggles