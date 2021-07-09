Ohio State ranked No. 3 in AP poll ahead of matchup with Oregon

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Buckeyes moved up one spot to No. 3 in the latest Associated Press college football poll.
The Buckeyes are coming off a 45-31 win at Minnesota. Quarterback C.J. Stroud passed for 294 yards and four touchdowns in his debut.
Oregon, Ohio State's opponent in the home opener, fell one spot to No. 12 after a 31-24 win over Fresno State.
The Buckeyes and Ducks kickoff noon at Ohio Stadium on Saturday.
Also ranked within the Big Ten is Iowa at 10, Penn at 11 and Wisconsin at 18. Michigan, Michigan State, Indiana and Maryland were among schools receiving votes.
AP Top 25 (Sept. 7, 2021)
Record Pts Prv
1. Alabama (59) 1-0 1571 1
2. Georgia (4) 1-0 1507 5
3. Ohio State 1-0 1437 4
4. Oklahoma 1-0 1374 2
5. Texas A&M 1-0 1288 6
6. Clemson 0-1 1231 3
7. Cincinnati 1-0 1136 8
8. Notre Dame 1-0 1070 9
9. Iowa State 1-0 1045 7
10. Iowa 1-0 942 18
11. Penn State 1-0 908 19
12. Oregon 1-0 883 11
13. Florida 1-0 842 13
14. Southern Cal 1-0 789 15
15. Texas 1-0 683 21
16. UCLA 2-0 668 -
17. Coastal Carolina 1-0 384 22
18. Wisconsin 0-1 376 12
19. Virginia Tech 1-0 359 -
20. Mississippi 1-0 335 -
21. Utah 1-0 334 24
22. Miami 0-1 229 14
23. Arizona State 1-0 222 25
24. North Carolina 0-1 198 10
25. Auburn 1-0 83 -
Others receiving votes: TCU 80, NC State 69, UCF 61, LSU 57, Liberty 57, Michigan 52, Oklahoma State 39, Indiana 37, Michigan State 28, Nevada 23, Kansas State 13, Louisiana-Lafayette 12, BYU 10, Boston College 8, Ball State 7, Maryland 6, UAB 5, Arizona 5, Florida State 4, Kentucky 3, Army 2, Texas Tech 2, Appalachian State 1.