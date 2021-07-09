Ohio State ranked No. 3 in AP poll ahead of matchup with Oregon

The Buckeyes are coming off a 45-31 win at Minnesota.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Buckeyes moved up one spot to No. 3 in the latest Associated Press college football poll.

The Buckeyes are coming off a 45-31 win at Minnesota. Quarterback C.J. Stroud passed for 294 yards and four touchdowns in his debut.

Oregon, Ohio State's opponent in the home opener, fell one spot to No. 12 after a 31-24 win over Fresno State.

The Buckeyes and Ducks kickoff noon at Ohio Stadium on Saturday.

Also ranked within the Big Ten is Iowa at 10, Penn at 11 and Wisconsin at 18. Michigan, Michigan State, Indiana and Maryland were among schools receiving votes.

AP Top 25 (Sept. 7, 2021)

Record Pts Prv

1. Alabama (59) 1-0 1571 1

2. Georgia (4) 1-0 1507 5

3. Ohio State 1-0 1437 4

4. Oklahoma 1-0 1374 2

5. Texas A&M 1-0 1288 6

6. Clemson 0-1 1231 3

7. Cincinnati 1-0 1136 8

8. Notre Dame 1-0 1070 9

9. Iowa State 1-0 1045 7

10. Iowa 1-0 942 18

11. Penn State 1-0 908 19

12. Oregon 1-0 883 11

13. Florida 1-0 842 13

14. Southern Cal 1-0 789 15

15. Texas 1-0 683 21

16. UCLA 2-0 668 -

17. Coastal Carolina 1-0 384 22

18. Wisconsin 0-1 376 12

19. Virginia Tech 1-0 359 -

20. Mississippi 1-0 335 -

21. Utah 1-0 334 24

22. Miami 0-1 229 14

23. Arizona State 1-0 222 25

24. North Carolina 0-1 198 10

25. Auburn 1-0 83 -