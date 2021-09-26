Ohio State slips to No. 11 in AP Poll after defeating Akron

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State dropped back to another spot to No. 11 in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday.
The Buckeyes slipped another spot after picking up a win Saturday against Akron 59-7.
Also ranked within the Big Ten are Penn State (4), Iowa (5), Michigan (14) and Michigan State (17). Maryland, Wisconsin and Rutgers were among schools receiving votes.
Ohio State will get back into Big Ten play this weekend with a trip to Rutgers Saturday afternoon.
AP Top 25 (Sept. 26, 2021)
Record Pts Prv
1. Alabama (58) 4-0 1546 1
2. Georgia (4) 4-0 1492 2
3. Oregon 4-0 1411 3
4. Penn State 4-0 1283 6
5. Iowa 4-0 1277 5
6. Oklahoma 4-0 1212 4
7. Cincinnati 3-0 1154 8
8. Arkansas 4-0 1094 16
9. Notre Dame 4-0 1076 12
10. Florida 3-1 1019 11
11. Ohio State 3-1 1005 10
12. Mississippi 3-0 852 13
13. BYU 4-0 748 15
14. Michigan 4-0 677 19
15. Texas A&M 3-1 651 7
16. Coastal Carolina 4-0 613 17
17. Michigan State 4-0 581 20
18. Fresno State 4-1 415 22
19. Oklahoma State 4-0 341 -
20. UCLA 3-1 316 24
21. Baylor 4-0 233 -
22. Auburn 3-1 197 23
23. NC State 3-1 145 -
24. Wake Forest 4-0 142 -
25. Clemson 2-2 138 9
Others receiving votes: Texas 131, Maryland 91, San Diego State 57, Boston College 55, SMU 44, Kentucky 26, Iowa State 25, LSU 24, Arizona State 23, Virginia Tech 20, Wisconsin 13, Rutgers 6, Kansas State 5, UTSA 4, Oregon State 4, Louisville 3, North Carolina 1.