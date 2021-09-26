Ohio State slips to No. 11 in AP Poll after defeating Akron

The Buckeyes are getting back into Big Ten play with a trip to Rutgers this Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State dropped back to another spot to No. 11 in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday.

The Buckeyes slipped another spot after picking up a win Saturday against Akron 59-7.

Also ranked within the Big Ten are Penn State (4), Iowa (5), Michigan (14) and Michigan State (17). Maryland, Wisconsin and Rutgers were among schools receiving votes.

Ohio State will get back into Big Ten play this weekend with a trip to Rutgers Saturday afternoon.

AP Top 25 (Sept. 26, 2021)

Record Pts Prv

1. Alabama (58) 4-0 1546 1

2. Georgia (4) 4-0 1492 2

3. Oregon 4-0 1411 3

4. Penn State 4-0 1283 6

5. Iowa 4-0 1277 5

6. Oklahoma 4-0 1212 4

7. Cincinnati 3-0 1154 8

8. Arkansas 4-0 1094 16

9. Notre Dame 4-0 1076 12

10. Florida 3-1 1019 11

11. Ohio State 3-1 1005 10

12. Mississippi 3-0 852 13

13. BYU 4-0 748 15

14. Michigan 4-0 677 19

15. Texas A&M 3-1 651 7

16. Coastal Carolina 4-0 613 17

17. Michigan State 4-0 581 20

18. Fresno State 4-1 415 22

19. Oklahoma State 4-0 341 -

20. UCLA 3-1 316 24

21. Baylor 4-0 233 -

22. Auburn 3-1 197 23

23. NC State 3-1 145 -

24. Wake Forest 4-0 142 -

25. Clemson 2-2 138 9