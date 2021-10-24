Ohio State stays at No. 5 in AP Poll after Indiana win

The Buckeyes host No. 20 Penn State Saturday night at Ohio Stadium.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State held on to the No. 5 spot in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday.

The Buckeyes came back from the bye week and defeated Indiana 54-7 in Bloomington Saturday night.

Also ranked within the Big Ten are Michigan (6), Michigan State (8), Iowa (9) and Penn State (20). Minnesota is among teams receiving votes.

Ohio State is back home this weekend to host the Nittany Lions in a night game. The Buckeyes will be debuting an all-scarlet uniform for the contest.

AP Top 25 (Oct. 24, 2021)

Record Pts Prv

1. Georgia (63) 7-0 1575 1

2. Cincinnati 7-0 1477 2

3. Alabama 7-1 1417 4

4. Oklahoma 8-0 1383 3

5. Ohio State 6-1 1311 5

6. Michigan 7-0 1270 6

7. Oregon 6-1 1165 10

8. Michigan State 7-0 1160 9

9. Iowa 6-1 1035 11

10. Mississippi 6-1 1034 12

11. Notre Dame 6-1 922 13

12. Kentucky 6-1 849 15

13. Wake Forest 7-0 801 16

14. Texas A&M 6-2 700 17

15. Oklahoma State 6-1 682 8

16. Baylor 6-1 513 20

17. Pittsburgh 6-1 510 23

18. Auburn 5-2 481 19

19. SMU 7-0 473 21

20. Penn State 5-2 471 7

21. San Diego State 7-0 390 22

22. Iowa State 5-2 298 -

23. UTSA 8-0 235 24

24. Coastal Carolina 6-1 132 14

25. BYU 6-2 44 -