Football

Ohio State announces single-game tickets, mini-plan for 2023 football season

Single-game tickets, which go on sale June 16 at 10 a.m., will start at $41 and will vary across prize zones and opponents.
Credit: AP

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Department of Athletics announced the on-sale dates for single-game tickets and the Pick 3 mini-plan for the 2023 football season.

The mini-plan, which goes on sale June 7 at 10 a.m., allows fans to pick one game between Youngstown State or Western Kentucky and then add two games from the following three games: Maryland, Michigan State and Minnesota.

Depending on availability, fans will be able to choose best available seating from multiple price zones in Ohio Stadium to build their package. The mini-plan starts at $168.

Tickets for some games will sell out, however, verified resale tickets will be available at ticketmaster.com, http://go.osu.edu/fbtix and via the Ohio State Buckeyes app. Fans should be aware that tickets purchased from other resale marketplaces are not guaranteed as valid to get into a game.

Here's the 2023 Ohio State football schedule as of May 19:

  • Sept. 2 – at Indiana
  • Sept. 9 – Youngstown State
  • Sept. 16 – Western Kentucky
  • Sept. 23 – at Notre Dame
  • Sept. 30 – Off
  • Oct. 7 – Maryland
  • Oct. 14 – at Purdue
  • Oct. 21 – Penn State
  • Oct. 28 – at Wisconsin
  • Nov. 4 – at Rutgers
  • Nov. 11 – Michigan State / 7:30 p.m.
  • Nov. 18 – Minnesota
  • Nov. 25 – at Michigan / 12 p.m.
  • Dec. 2 – Big Ten Championship Game

