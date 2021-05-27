Ohio State announces kickoff times for Minnesota, Tulsa and Maryland

On Thursday, the Buckeyes announced start times for game against Minnesota, Tulsa and Maryland.

Ohio State has announced kickoff times for three more games for the 2021 season.

The Buckeyes season opener on Sept. 2 at Minnesota will kick off at 8 p.m.

The non-conference game against Tulsa on Sept. 18 will start at 3:30 p.m.

Ohio State also announced the homecoming game against Maryland on Oct. 9 is set for a noon kickoff.

Earlier this month, the Buckeyes announced their home opener against Oregon (Sept. 11) and the season finale at Michigan (Nov. 27) would both kick off at noon.

2021 Ohio State Football Schedule

Sept. 2 – at Minnesota – 8 p.m.

Sept. 11 – Oregon – Noon

Sept. 18 – Tulsa – 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 25 – Akron

Oct. 2 – at Rutgers

Oct. 9 – Maryland – Noon (Homecoming)

Oct. 23 – at Indiana

Oct. 30 – Penn State

Nov. 6 – at Nebraska

Nov. 13 – Purdue

Nov. 20 – Michigan State