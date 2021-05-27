x
Football

Ohio State announces kickoff times for Minnesota, Tulsa and Maryland

On Thursday, the Buckeyes announced start times for game against Minnesota, Tulsa and Maryland.
Credit: AP Photo/Butch Dill, File
FILE - Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave catches a touchdown pass in front of Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game in New Orleans, in this Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, file photo.

Ohio State has announced kickoff times for three more games for the 2021 season.

The Buckeyes season opener on Sept. 2 at Minnesota will kick off at 8 p.m.

The non-conference game against Tulsa on Sept. 18 will start at 3:30 p.m.

Ohio State also announced the homecoming game against Maryland on Oct. 9 is set for a noon kickoff.

Earlier this month, the Buckeyes announced their home opener against Oregon (Sept. 11) and the season finale at Michigan (Nov. 27) would both kick off at noon.

2021 Ohio State Football Schedule

Sept. 2 – at Minnesota – 8 p.m.

Sept. 11 – Oregon – Noon

Sept. 18 – Tulsa – 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 25 – Akron

Oct. 2 – at Rutgers 

Oct. 9 – Maryland – Noon (Homecoming)

Oct. 23 – at Indiana 

Oct. 30 – Penn State 

Nov. 6 – at Nebraska 

Nov. 13 – Purdue 

Nov. 20 – Michigan State 

Nov. 27 – at Michigan – Noon

