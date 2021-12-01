LIVE UPDATES: #3 Ohio State vs. #1 Alabama | National Championship Game

Buckeyes and Crimson Tide meet in the playoff for the second time.

FINAL: Ohio State 24 - Alabama 52

Post-game coverage with Ryan Day will begin soon.

---

Ohio State 24 - Alabama 52 | 4th quarter | 13:15

After stopping the Buckeyes on 4th down, Tide extend their lead as Harris rushes for his third touchdown of the night. (6 plays, 43 yards, 2:47)

---

Ohio State 24 - Alabama 45 | 3rd quarter | 2:52

Buckeyes sitll can't get a stop on the defensive side and the Tide work their way down the field and caps it with another touchdown pass from Jones, this one to Slade Bolden. (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:53)

---

Ohio State 24 - Alabama 38 | 3rd quarter | 6:45

Down but not out. The Buckeyes responded with a three-play drive as Fields connects with Garrett Wilson for the 20-yard touchdown pass. (3 plays, 75 yards, 1:02)

---

Ohio State 17 - Alabama 38 | 3rd quarter | 7:47

Even without Smith on the field for most of the drive, Alabama is able to get down the field and back into the red zone. Ohio State's defense does hold them to just a field goal this time around. (16 plays, 75 yards, 7:08)

---

HALFTIME: Ohio State 17 - Alabama 35

The tale of the first half is Smith against Ohio State's defense. The wide receiver has 12 catches for 215 yards and three scores.

Jones is 25 of 30 with 342 yards and four touchdowns. Fields is only 6 of 15 for 90 yards.

Aside from the turnover, the Tide has played a nearly flawless first half and get the ball to start the second.

---

Ohio State 17 - Alabama 35 | 2nd quarter | 1:48

Copy and paste the last update: Jones to Smith again. That is their third connection for a score tonight. (3 plays, 60 yards, 0:41)

---

Ohio State 17 - Alabama 28 | 2nd quarter | 3:19

Jones to Smith, a year-long combo, that results in another score for the Tide as we close in on the half. (5 plays, 75 yards, 2:02)

---

Ohio State 17 - Alabama 21 | 2nd quarter | 5:21

Unfortunately for the Buckeyes, they can't get into the end zone on the drive after the targeting call. Jake Seibert though hits first field goal to cut into the lead. (9 plays, 69 yards, 3:39)

---

Battle ejected for targeting

Alabama Defensive back Jordan Battle is done for the night after he's called for targeting on Ruckert.

---

Ohio State 14 - Alabama 21 | 2nd quarter | 9:00

The Tide continue to tear apart the Buckeyes' defense as Jones and Harris connect for the touchdown on a five-play drive. (5 plays, 75 yards, 2:43)

---

Ohio State 14 - Alabama 14 | 2nd quarter | 11:43

A big turnover for Ohio State turns into a tied game. Baron Browning gets the pressure on Jones and forces the fumble and recovers it. After a pass interference call puts them inside the 5, Teague powers his way in for a second score.

---

Sermon heading to hospital

ESPN's Maria Taylor is reporting that Sermon is being taken to a local hospital. The back came out after the Buckeye's first drive with an apparent injury to his shoulder.

---

Ohio State 7 - Alabama 14 | 2nd quarter | 14:53

The Crimson Tide is back in front. After converting another fourth down in the red zone, Mac Jones finds DeVonta Smith for the score. (11 plays, 75 yards, 4:58)

---

Ohio State 7 - Alabama 7 | 1st quarter | 4:55

Just like that, tie game. After picking up a first down, Justin Fields connects with Chris Olave for 20 yards followed by a one-handed grab by Jeremy Ruckert for 36 yards. Master Teague then takes the hand off and rushes it in from eight yards out. (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:12)

---

Ohio State 0 - Alabama 7 | 1st quarter | 8:07

After a three and out on the opening drive from Ohio State, Alabama strikes first as Najee Harris barrels into the end zone on fourth down for the game's first score. (12 plays, 78 yards, 5:32)

---

Sermon to the locker room

Ohio State running back Trey Sermon was shown getting some attention on the sideline after the team's first possession. On the following drive by Alabama, Sermon was seen going back to the locker room. It is unknown what type of injury he may have.

---

Togiai, Smith out for Ohio State

A total of 13 players will be unavailable for the Buckeyes Monday night.

Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai is on this week's list along with defensive end Tyreke Smith and kickers Blake Haubeil and Dominic DiMaccio.

---

The college football season ends tonight and it can end with Ohio State claiming its second championship in the playoff era.

After defeating Clemson, the Buckeyes advanced to tonight's matchup against Alabama.

The two teams met six years ago in a playoff semifinal, a game that Ohio State won before winning the whole thing against Oregon.