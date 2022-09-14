10 Things To Know: Ohio State vs. Toledo

The Buckeyes and Rockets will be meeting for the fourth time ever on Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Time for another Ohio vs. Ohio game as the Buckeyes host the Rockets this weekend.

It's the final nonconference game for Ohio State this year and the third of five straight home games to start the season.

Without any further delay, here are this week's 10 Things To Know.

1. Ryan Day’s teams have scored 30-or-more points 32 times in his 40 games as head coach. Ohio State is 32-0 in those games.

2. Quarterback C.J. Stroud’s performance against Arkansas State notched his 10th 300-yard game in 14 career starts. Since 2017, Ryan Day-coached quarterbacks have thrown for 300 or more yards 39 times.

3. Ohio State receivers have caught passes totaling 100 or more yards 199 times in school history, including twice last week (Marvin Harrison and Emeka Egbuka). This 100-yard stat has been reached 42 times in Ryan Day’s six seasons in Columbus.

4. Defensive tackle Michael Hall is tied for 3rd nationally in tackles-for-loss (5.0) totaling 26 yards in two games. He has seven total tackles and two sacks.

5. This is the fourth meeting on the gridiron between the Buckeyes and the Rockets, two teams located just 140 miles apart. Ohio State leads the series, 3-0.

6. The game will be the second of three primetime kickoffs in the first four weeks for Ohio State. The Buckeyes are 20-4 in night games (5:30 p.m. or later kickoff) since the start of the 2017 season.

7. The Rockets are 2-0 this season with wins over Long Island (37-0) and UMass (55-10).

8. Quarterback Dequan Finn has been the Rockets’ top passing and rushing threat in the first two weeks. He’s 33-of-54 for 393 yards through the air with three TDs and is also the team’s leading rusher with 138 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

9. Linebacker Dallas Gant, who spent three full seasons with Ohio State, leads the team with 19 tackles, plus he has 0.5 TFLs, a pass breakup and a forced fumble.