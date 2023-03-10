McCord and No. 4 Ohio State can't afford a let-down against Tagovailoa and unbeaten Maryland

This is the first time Ohio State and Maryland have played each other when both teams are undefeated.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kyle McCord closed out his fourth game as Ohio State’s starting quarterback with a fearless drive that stunned Notre Dame in the final seconds and kept the Buckeyes unbeaten.

It was a signature victory for the 21-year-old McCord, who is settling into the offense after sitting for two years behind C.J. Stroud, a Heisman Trophy finalist last year and an NFL first-round draft pick.

But the Notre Dame triumph was nearly two weeks ago. Coach Ryan Day wants more out of McCord now — more poise, more touchdown passes, more leadership.

“It's like I was told as a young quarterback, once you come home with an ‘A’ in algebra, you're expected get an ‘A’ in algebra all the time," Day said. “Now you're seeing what Kyle can do. That's now the expectation."

After a week off, the No. 4 Buckeyes (4-0) return to the Horseshoe and a potential trap game against surging Maryland (5-0). The Terps have blown out everybody so far, but Ohio State will be best team they've faced by far.

No extra motivation is needed, Maryland coach Mike Locksley said.

“We don’t need to play the fight song in the locker room this week. This isn’t one of those weeks where gimmicks are going to get the job done,” he said. “For us it’s about earning the respect we feel we deserve, an opportunity to compete against one of the best teams in our conference the last few years. I know our players are excited.”

Speaking of quarterbacks, Maryland has a pretty good one, too.

In his fifth college season, Taulia Tagovailoa is Maryland's all-time passing leader. Already this season he's thrown for 1,464 yard and 13 touchdowns. The NFL prospect was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after throwing for a season-high 352 yards and five TDs in last Saturday's 44-17 rout of Indiana.

Last year in College Park, Tagovailoa threw for 293 yards and two touchdowns in a 43-30 win by the Buckeyes that wasn't sealed until late in the game.

“He creates offense," Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said. “He hurt us with some plays last year."

The Terps have come close but haven’t beaten Ohio State in eight previous tries since joining the Big Ten in 2014.

MAKING HISTORY

This is the first time Maryland has won its first five games of the season by at least 18 points. It’s also the first time the Terps have scored at least 31 points in each of their first five.

Maryland is 15-5 in its last 20 games. Among Big Ten schools, only Michigan (18-2), Ohio State (17-3) and Penn State (16-4) have been better.

MARV OK

Marvin Harrison Jr. is healthy and ready to go after the off week, Day said. Ohio State’s All-American receiver injured his right ankle while blocking on TreVeyon Henderson’s 61-yard touchdown run in the second quarter of the Notre Dame game. He returned to the game with his ankle heavily taped and had a critical 19-yard catch on the Buckeyes’ final scoring drive.

He said the injury is “good enough” for him to play Saturday.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENT

Maryland has allowed an average of 57 points in its eight meetings with Ohio State since joining the Big Ten – last year’s 43 was actually the lowest point total in series history by the Buckeyes. The question now is whether the 2023 Terrapins are finally equipped to slow down Ohio State.

Since last year’s loss to the Buckeyes, Maryland has held seven straight opponents to 20 points or fewer. That’s the longest active streak in the nation.

Maryland has a plus-nine turnover margin so far this season.

“Turnovers are big, for obviously the offense,” safety Dante Trader said. “There’s not anything you can do other than your job just to get turnovers. It just swings that way."

CHIPPING IN

Running back Chip Trayanum is still basking in his biggest moment as a Buckeye. Trayanum, a 5-foot-11, 235-pound converted linebacker, took a handoff from McCord and powered over the goal line to beat Notre Dame in the final seconds of the Sept. 23 game.

"We always preach one-play, one-yard, and toughness and fight, and I believe that one play sums it all up," Trayanum said.