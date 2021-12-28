Tom Cruise sends praise, gifts to Ohio State University Marching Band for 'Top Gun' halftime show

The band received shirts and an invitation to a private screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" when it comes out in 2022.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Last month, the Best Damn Band in the Land took our breath away with their halftime show tribute to the film "Top Gun."

Now they may be the ones who are speechless thanks to the movie's star Tom Cruise.

Cruise sent the band with a message this week after the actor saw a replay of the show.

Along with the note, Cruise sent them shirts from the sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick”, and an invitation to a private screening when the film opens in May.

“The Top Gun tribute was fantastic. What a phenomenal performance – thank you!” Cruise wrote. “I’d love for you all to be my guests for a special screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Columbus this Spring. And best of luck to The Ohio State University in the Rose Bowl.”

The band shared a video of Marching and Athletic Band Director Christopher Hoch reading the letter and members receiving their "Top Gun: Maverick" shirts.

The band originally performed the show at halftime of the Purdue game on Nov. 13 to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the film. The sequel was set to open on Nov. 19 before it was pushed back to the spring.

The performance featured a medley of songs including “Top Gun Anthem,” “Mighty Wings,” “Playing with the Boys,” “Lead Me On," “Take My Breath Away," “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling” and “Danger Zone.”