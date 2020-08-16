Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields starts online petition asking Big Ten to reinstate football season

Fields posted the petition online on Sunday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has started an online petition asking the Big Ten to reinstate its football season this fall.

The petition was posted by Fields on Sunday, less than a week after it was announced by the Big Ten that its football season and other fall sports were postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

He asked the conference to allow players and teams to make their own decision on if they want to play or not.

He wrote that if they do not choose to play, there should not be any penalties.

Fields made the request of the Big Ten on behalf of players, fans and supporters.

"We want to play. We believe that safety protocols have been established and can be maintained to mitigate concerns of exposure to Covid 19. We believe that we should have the right to make decisions about what is best for our health and our future. Don’t let our hard work and sacrifice be in vain. #LetUsPlay!" Fields wrote.

The Big Ten said last week it will continue to evaluate a number of options, including the possibility of playing these sports in the spring. Decisions regarding winter and spring sports will also continue to be evaluated.

The Big Ten is the first Power 5 conference to postpone all sports amid concerns regarding the pandemic.