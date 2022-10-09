Halftime Show: Ohio State Marching Band leads the crowd in 'Stadium Karaoke'

The Best Damn Band In The Land paid tribute by playing some of the biggest karaoke hits with the fans singing along.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Make sure your voices are warmed up and you're ready to belt out the hits as the Ohio State University Marching Band leads you through some of the most popular karaoke songs.

The Best Damn Band In The Land played a mix of hits from the 1960s to the 2000s for "Stadium Karaoke."

As the band played these classics, the scoreboard displayed lyrics for the fans to sing along.

This is the second of five straight games for TBDBITL where they will perform five different shows to start the season. In 2003, the Buckeyes played five home games in five weeks, but the band did not perform five straight shows that year.

Music from this week's halftime show: