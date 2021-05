UT played a shortened schedule last year in front of no fans.

TOLEDO, Ohio โ€” The University of Toledo announced Wednesday that the Glass Bowl will return to full capacity for football games this season.

The Rockets played an abbreviated schedule last season with no fans allowed. The Glass Bowl can hold up to 26,038 people.

GOOD NEWS! The Glass Bowl will be at ๐ ๐”๐‹๐‹ ๐‚๐€๐๐€๐‚๐ˆ๐“๐˜ this fall.



