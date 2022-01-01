Ohio State's Garrett Wilson drafted 10th overall by New York Jets

Wilson finished his career with the Buckeyes ranked seventh all-time in receiving touchdowns, tied for eighth in receptions and 10th in receiving yards.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Garrett Wilson is the first Buckeye off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft as the wide receiver was drafted by the New York Jets with the 10th pick in the first round Thursday night.

This past season, Wilson was named a first-team All-American by the Football Writers Association and The Athletic after catching 70 passes for 1,054 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also earned second-team All-Big Ten Conference honors.

Wilson’s 2021 season included a four-touchdown game (three receiving, one rushing) against Purdue.

He and Chris Olave became the first set of Ohio State wide receivers to be named first-team All-Americans in the same season.

His 1,058 receiving yards in 2021 are seventh-most in school history and only one of seven 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

In 2020, Wilson earned first-team conference honors with 43 receptions for 723 yards and six touchdowns with a team-best average of 16.8 yards per catch.

He started his sophomore season with four straight 100-yard games, the second-longest streak in school history.

Wilson set career-highs in receiving yards against Indiana (169) and receptions against Penn State (11) in 2020.

During his freshman season, Wilson played in all 14 games and caught 30 passes for 432 yards and five touchdowns.

Wilson finished his career with the Buckeyes ranked seventh all-time in receiving touchdowns (23) tied for eighth in receptions (143) and 10th in receiving yards (2,213).