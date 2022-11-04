Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins to have multiple services

Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins died on Saturday after getting hit by a dump truck on a Florida highway.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The family of Dwayne Haskins Jr. tells 10TV's sister station WUSA9 that they will have multiple services to honor the memory of the former Ohio State quarterback who died on Saturday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 in South Florida on foot when he was hit by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Haskins was born on May 3, 1997, at Saint Peter's Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ. He attended grade school in Highland Park and North Brunswick before moving to Potomac, Maryland.

"We have had such an overwhelming outpouring of love for our son since the news broke of our loss," says Tamara and Dwayne Haskins, Sr., parents of Haskins. "Anyone who knew Dwayne knows he worked exceptionally hard to achieve such a high level of success at such a young age. He was touched by so many people on his journey to being a standout athlete and we are grateful to all of them. This pain is unimaginable and we appreciate everyone who shares in our heartbreak."

In order to share their son's memory with family, coaches, teammates and childhood friends, the parents of Haskins will hold multiple services. Funeral services in New Jersey, where Haskins was born and raised until high school, will take place Saturday, April 23 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.at Christ Church in New Jersey.

The family is also planning a memorial service for Sunday, April 24 at 7 p.m. at Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland where Haskins attended high school.

According to reports, the Pittsburgh Steelers will also have a funeral. The site, date and time are to be determined. The Haskins family has informed the team, that they will not attend the service.

Haskins was a standout high school athlete at Bullis School. On Monday, the school retired his #7 jersey. Haskins originally committed to play college ball at the University of Maryland before deciding to play for Ohio State University. Haskins led the Buckeyes to a Rose Bowl victory in 2018.

In 2019, Haskins was Washington's first-round pick in the NFL draft, selected 15th overall. After being released by Washington in 2020, Haskins signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Haskins was with his Steelers teammates — including fellow quarterback Mitch Trubisky, running back Najee Harris and tight end Pat Freiermuth — in South Florida, training for the upcoming season when he died.