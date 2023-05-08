Former Ohio State QB Justin Fields, 6 Buckeyes from 2023 team receive degrees during commencement

Fields, the quarterback for the Chicago Bears, received his bachelor's degree in consumer and family financial services.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and six Buckeyes on the 2023 football team received degrees or certificates on Sunday during the university's commencement ceremony.

Fields, the quarterback for the Chicago Bears, received his bachelor's degree in consumer and family financial services. Fields continued his coursework through the Department of Athletics' degree completion program.

Fields was the starting QB for the Buckeyes in 2019 and 2020, leading Ohio State to the College Football Playoffs twice while becoming a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2020.

Six members of the 2023 football team also received degrees.

Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg, both linebackers, headlined the graduating group.

Chambers was second on the team in tackles last year with 77. Eichenberg, a second-team All-American and finalist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy, led the team in tackles with 120.

Below is a list of all the football players who received their degree:

LB Steele Chambers - finance

LB Tommy Eichenberg - real estate

QB Justin Fields - consumer and family financial services

DT Jaden McKenzie - human development and family science

K Michael O'Shaughnessy - consumer and family financial services

LS Bradley Robinson - Master's degree in exercise physiology

SAF Kourt Williams III - communications

