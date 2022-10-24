'So much creativity': Music icon Elton John recognizes Ohio State marching band's performance

The performance included forming John's 'E' logo on the field along with other formations.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the most iconic musical artists in the world took some time to recognize the performance of the Ohio State and Iowa marching bands on Saturday.

The two bands joined forces and performed seven songs from British singer and composer Elton John.

The singer took to Twitter to say thanks to The Best Damn Band In The Land and the Hawkeye Marching Band, calling the performance "an incredible dedication with so much creativity."

Thank you, @tbdbitl and @hawkeyeband! What an incredible dedication with so much creativity! 🚀 https://t.co/WjNWZA6Ldm — Elton John (@eltonofficial) October 24, 2022

Saturday's performance was just the second time TBDBITL played a halftime show with another band since 1995.