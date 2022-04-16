Ohio State pays tribute to Dwayne Haskins at Spring Game

The Buckeyes had many different tributes from a moment of silence and a video montage at halftime.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Before the start of Saturday's annual Spring Game, the Ohio State football team and fans at Ohio Stadium held a moment of silence for former quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

The moment was one of many tributes which also included a 'DH' sticker on the players' helmets and on the field by the team's tunnel and a video package shown during halftime.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud paid homage in his own way by wearing his jersey with Haskins Jr. across the back. The two both wore the number 7 for the Buckeyes.

Haskins was killed April 9 when he was hit by a dump truck while he was walking on a South Florida highway. The quarterback was there to work out with his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates.

Haskins, who was the starter in 2018, led Ohio State to a 13-1 record including a Big Ten Championship and a victory over Washington in the Rose Bowl in Urban Meyer’s final season.

With his 4,843 passing yards and 50 touchdowns, Haskins was named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy where he finished third in the voting.

In the Big Ten Conference, he was named offensive player of the week a record six times and awarded the Silver Football Award, given to the conference’s best player.

Along the way, Haskins broke several Ohio State and Big Ten records including the single-season passing and touchdown records.

In 22 games at Ohio State and with only 14 starts for his career, Haskins climbed to ninth in Ohio State history with 5,396 passing yards and to fourth with 54 touchdown passes.

Haskins was selected by Washington with the 15th pick overall in the 2019 NFL Draft but he was released in January 2021.