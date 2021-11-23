x
Football

Ohio State moves up to No. 2 in playoff rankings after routing Michigan State

Ohio State travels to Ann Arbor to face No. 5 That Team Up North on Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State moved up to the No. 2 spot in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings released Tuesday evening.

The Buckeyes are coming off a 56-7 win over then-ranked No. 7 Michigan State.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud was named the Big Ten's offensive player and freshman of the week after completing 32-of-35 passes for 432 yards and a career-high six touchdowns against the Spartans.

Ohio State travels to Ann Arbor to face No. 5 That Team Up North with the winner advancing to the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis on Dec. 4.

The Buckeyes and Wolverines are scheduled to kickoff at noon on Saturday.

College Football Playoff Rankings (Nov. 23, 2021)

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Alabama
  4. Cincinnati
  5. Michigan
  6. Notre Dame
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Baylor
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Oklahoma
  11. Oregon
  12. Michigan State
  13. BYU
  14. Wisconsin
  15. Texas A&M
  16. Iowa
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. Wake Forest
  19. Utah
  20. NC State
  21. San Diego State
  22. UTSA
  23. Clemson
  24. Houston
  25. Arkansas

Toledo natives battle it out on NFL field for the first time