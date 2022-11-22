Ohio State ranked No. 2 in fourth College Football Playoff rankings

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State is the No. 2 team for the fourth-straight week in the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night.
The Buckeyes are coming off a close game, using a second half surge to defeat Maryland 43-30.
In the latest rankings, Ohio State has wins over two top 15 teams (No. 11 Penn State and No. 15 Notre Dame).
The Buckeyes' next opponent, Michigan, stays at No. 3 setting up a top three matchup this Saturday at the 'Shoe. The Wolverines are coming off a 19-17 win over Illinois.
Ohio State and Michigan are scheduled to kickoff at noon.
College Football Playoff Rankings (Nov. 22, 2022)
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- TCU
- LSU
- USC
- Alabama
- Clemson
- Oregon
- Tennessee
- Penn State
- Kansas State
- Washington
- Utah
- Notre Dame
- Florida State
- North Carolina
- UCLA
- Tulane
- Ole Miss
- Oregon State
- UCF
- Texas
- Cincinnati
- Louisville