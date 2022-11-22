Ohio State ranked No. 2 in fourth College Football Playoff rankings

The Buckeyes are coming off a close game, using a second half surge to defeat Maryland 43-30.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State is the No. 2 team for the fourth-straight week in the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night.

In the latest rankings, Ohio State has wins over two top 15 teams (No. 11 Penn State and No. 15 Notre Dame).

The Buckeyes' next opponent, Michigan, stays at No. 3 setting up a top three matchup this Saturday at the 'Shoe. The Wolverines are coming off a 19-17 win over Illinois.

Ohio State and Michigan are scheduled to kickoff at noon.

College Football Playoff Rankings (Nov. 22, 2022)