Football

Ohio State No. 2 in first College Football Playoff rankings

The Buckeyes look to remain undefeated as they travel to Northwestern this weekend.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State is No. 2 in the first College Football Playoff Rankings that were revealed Tuesday night.

The Buckeyes are coming off a comeback victory over No. 15 Penn State in State College. Ohio State scored 28 points in the fourth quarter to win 44-31.

Also ranked within the Big Ten are Michigan (5), Penn State (15), Illinois (16).

Ohio State will be on the road for a second-straight weekend as they travel to Evanston, Ill. to face Northwestern. Kickoff is scheduled for noon.

College Football Playoff Rankings (Nov. 1, 2022)

  1. Tennessee
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Clemson
  5. Michigan
  6. Alabama
  7. TCU
  8. Oregon
  9. USC
  10. LSU
  11. Ole Miss
  12. UCLA
  13. Kansas State
  14. Utah
  15. Penn State
  16. Illinois
  17. North Carolina
  18. Oklahoma State
  19. Tulane
  20. Syracuse
  21. Wake Forest
  22. NC State
  23. Oregon State
  24. Texas
  25. UCF

