Ohio State No. 2 in first College Football Playoff rankings

The Buckeyes look to remain undefeated as they travel to Northwestern this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State is No. 2 in the first College Football Playoff Rankings that were revealed Tuesday night.

The Buckeyes are coming off a comeback victory over No. 15 Penn State in State College. Ohio State scored 28 points in the fourth quarter to win 44-31.

Also ranked within the Big Ten are Michigan (5), Penn State (15), Illinois (16).

Ohio State will be on the road for a second-straight weekend as they travel to Evanston, Ill. to face Northwestern. Kickoff is scheduled for noon.

College Football Playoff Rankings (Nov. 1, 2022)