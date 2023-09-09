Ohio State drops to No. 6 in AP Top 25 following win over Youngstown State

The Buckeyes are coming off a 35-7 win over Youngstown State, which marked their second game and second win of the season.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State has dropped to No. 6 in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday.

Kyle McCord threw for three touchdowns in the first half, two of them to All-American Marvin Harrison Jr.

McCord won the starting quarterback job over Devin Brown the week before the opener. Brown got the first significant playing time of his career during the home opener game, completing 7 of 13 passes for 101 yards.

McCord, starting for the Buckeyes in his third year in the program, was 14 for 20 for 258 yards and also threw a scoring pass to Emeka Egbuka, a solid bounce-back against a lesser opponent after a shaky opener at Indiana last week. TreVeyon Henderson rushed for two touchdowns.

Georgia maintained its No. 1 spot after a 45-3 win over Ball State. Michigan also kept its position at No. 2 in the poll while Florida State rose to No. 3 after defeating LSU 45-24.

Texas rose seven spots in the poll after defeating Alabama 34-24. USC also moved up to spot No. 6 in the poll, just ahead of the Buckeyes.



Ohio State will be at home again this week as they take on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Sept. 16 at 4 p.m.