Businesses, fans prepare for 'The Game'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The countdown is on for one of the biggest rivalries in college football. On Saturday at noon, the Ohio State Buckeyes will take on the Michigan Wolverines.

The game returns to Columbus for the first time in four years.

On Friday, fans spent the afternoon buying gear at College Traditions to get Game Day ready.

"The jerseys are always really popular," said Kelly Dawes, owner of College Traditions. "We plan for it sometimes nine, ten months in advance, especially now with merchandise not coming in as fast, supply chain issues. This is something that you plan for all year round."

Over the next two days, about 1,000 people will shop there, according to Dawes. Customers like Tisha Thompson, who came from Austin, Texas.

"This was a birthday present to him that I bought in September and surprised him," Thompson said. "It's kind of a bucket list thing. And coming all the way from Austin, I figured that this was the best year with both teams 11-0."

Father and daughter Halle and Jeff Elman came all the way from San Diego, California.

"I'm just so excited for the game! I'm ready to beat Michigan, and it's gonna be an amazing weekend," Halle said.