INDIANAPOLIS — Here is the latest at the Big Ten Championship between No. 1 Ohio State and No. 8 Wisconsin:

FINAL: Ohio State defeats Wisconsin 34-21 in the Big Ten title game.

The Buckeyes scored 27 unanswered points to claim their 3rd consecutive conference championship.

This story will be updated.

---

Ohio State 34 - Wisconsin 21 | 4th Quarter | 12:09

Ohio State leans on Dobbins, driving down to the 2 yard line before having to settle for a field goal.

---

Ohio State 31 - Wisconsin 21 | 4th Quarter | 12:09

Justin Fields connects with K.J. Hill for a 13-yard touchdown. Ohio State extends the lead to 10.

---

Ohio State 24 - Wisconsin 21 | End of 3rd

Ohio State puts up 17 points and they have their first lead of the game as we go to the 4th quarter.

--

Ohio State 24 - Wisconsin 21 | 3rd Quarter | 2:23

The Buckeyes take their first lead of the game as Fields connects with K.J. Hill who takes it in from 16 yards out. Also on the drive, Hill became the school's all-time receptions leader.

--

Ohio State 17 - Wisconsin 21 | 3rd Quarter | 10:45

After forcing a three & out, Wisconsin's punter drops the snap on 4th down giving Ohio State a short field. Buckeyes couldn't capitalize and tie the game but Blake Haubeil hits the 27-yard field goal to cut into the lead.

--

Ohio State 14 - Wisconsin 21 | 3rd Quarter | 13:21

The Buckeyes respond fast with the opening drive of the second half. Fields scrambles and connects with Chris Olave for a 50 yard gain then Jeremy Ruckert makes a leaping catch in the endzone to get this to a one score game.

--

Ohio State 7 - Wisconsin 21 | Halftime

At the break, the Badgers are outgaining the Buckeyes 294-232.

Fields is 7-of-14 for 127 yards and 10 yards rushing. Dobbins has 75 yards with his rushing touchdown.

Coan is 6-of-13 for 100 yards with 33 yards on the ground and two touchdowns. Taylor has 135 yards and one score.

--

Ohio State 7 - Wisconsin 21 | 2nd Quarter | :15

Badgers extend the lead back to two-scores just before the break with a four-play drive on a Coan 1-yard keeper.

--

Ohio State 7 - Wisconsin 14 | 2nd Quarter | :42

The Buckeyes get on the board just before the half as J.K. Dobbins leaps into the end zone to finish off a 10-play drive.

--

Ohio State 0 - Wisconsin 14 | 2nd Quarter | 5:19

After Ohio State runs the fake punt deep in their own territory, the Buckeyes get down to the goal line but Justin Fields fumbles the ball and it's recovered by the Badgers.

--

Ohio State 0 - Wisconsin 14 | 2nd Quarter | 9:41

A 14-play drive results in a Badgers touchdown as Jack Coan runs it in from 14 yards out.

--

Ohio State 0 - Wisconsin 7 | End of 1st Quarter

We're through one quarter and Wisconsin has the game's only score. The Badgers outgained the Buckeyes 121-91.

--

Ohio State 0 - Wisconsin 7 | 1st Quarter | 12:57

After receiving the opening kickoff, the Badgers get on the board first as Jonathan Taylor breaks free on a 44-yard run up the middle.

