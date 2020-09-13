Buckeye fans disappointed to not have football for what would have been first home game

COVID-19 led to the Big Ten postponing the fall football season. But many fans are still hoping it could happen.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Buckeye football fans are not happy. Saturday was supposed to mark the first home football game of the season for the Ohio State University.

Instead, Ohio Stadium was empty, as was much of the campus area.

Many fans want to know if they will have football and when.

Players, coaches and football parents have rallied, created petitions and written letters to urge the Big Ten to reconsider having a fall football season.

But, for now, they are still waiting.