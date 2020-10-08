Big Ten presidents meet amid reports of major conferences talking about possibility of no football

The Power 5 conferences reportedly met this weekend to discuss the upcoming season.

Presidents for Big Ten schools met Sunday night amid reports that leaders from the Power 5 football conferences have been meeting to discuss the upcoming season.

Ben Johnson, a spokesperson for the Ohio State University, confirmed to 10TV's Dom Tiberi that the school's incoming president Kristina Johnson represented OSU on the conference call.

OSU confirms Big Ten Presidents and Chancellors taking part in a conference call and that in coming President Kristina Johnson is representing OSU.... Numeroous reports out tonight concerning the future of Big Ten Football this season... — DOM TIBERI (@DOMTIBERI) August 10, 2020

ESPN reports sources told the network that the Power 5 conferences - the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC - met Sunday to talk about the possibility of not having a fall football season.

Sources also told ESPN the Big Ten presidents met Saturday and are ready to not have a fall sports season.

The Athletic reports Kristina Johnson was not on Saturday's call but was going to be briefed on what was said.

The Big Ten announced a conference-only football schedule last week, which has Ohio State opening at Illinois and playing Michigan in October.