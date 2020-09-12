Reports: Big Ten expected to change 6-game rule, would allow Buckeyes to play for conference title

The Big Ten is expected to change its policy that teams must play six games to qualify for the conference championship game, according to multiple reports.
According to ESPN and Pete Thamel with Yahoo Sports, the conference's athletic director met Wednesday morning.
ESPN reports the decision will be voted on by a larger group that includes the athletic directors and university presidents.
If the six-game requirement is removed, it would clear the way for Ohio State to play Northwestern on Dec. 19 in Indianapolis.
After the cancellation of their game against Michigan, Ohio State has only played five games, one game short of eligibility for the conference title game.